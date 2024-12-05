CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $24.80.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

