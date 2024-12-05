Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

