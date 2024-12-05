California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,603.25. The trade was a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.