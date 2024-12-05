Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,030,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,665 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.