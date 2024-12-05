Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

