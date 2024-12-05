CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 161.11%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.