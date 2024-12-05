Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 1.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Milos Miljkovic sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $564,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at $294,743.49. This represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,089 shares of company stock worth $2,169,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

