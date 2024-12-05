Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,007.00 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,348,370.63. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457,575. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock valued at $393,287,959. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

