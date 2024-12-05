C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.89). 2,240,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 691,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.60 ($1.88).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.26. The company has a market cap of £570.18 million, a P/E ratio of -620.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is -2,083.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

