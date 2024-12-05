CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

