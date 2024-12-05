Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $194.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

CVX opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

