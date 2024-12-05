Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

