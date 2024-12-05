China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.86. Approximately 1,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

