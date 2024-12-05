China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
Shares of CMEIF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.