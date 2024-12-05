China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CMEIF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

