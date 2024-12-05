Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.33.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.