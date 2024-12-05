Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 407681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ciena by 119.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after buying an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,427,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

