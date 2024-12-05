Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $20.60 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

