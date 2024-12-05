Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Climb Bio stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.40. Climb Bio has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

