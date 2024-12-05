Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. Comerica has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

