Comparing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Allurion Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AVITA Medical and Allurion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.40%. Allurion Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 738.19%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Allurion Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.14 million 6.72 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -5.76 Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 0.41 -$80.61 million ($0.48) -0.71

AVITA Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allurion Technologies. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67% Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75%

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats AVITA Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

