CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
CompX International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. CompX International has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $39.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $29,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,963. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
