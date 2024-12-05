Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51% Delek Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.31 $6.10 billion $2.57 12.87 Delek Group $3.35 billion N/A $432.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Delek Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Delek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Delek Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Delek Group

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

