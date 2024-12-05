Contrasting TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TXO Partners pays out -39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXO Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TXO Partners and Atlas Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $285.45 million 2.47 -$103.99 million ($5.94) -2.90 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 4.21 $105.43 million $0.79 29.71

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TXO Partners and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 4 6 2 2.83

TXO Partners currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.16%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats TXO Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

