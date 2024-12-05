Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 172,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $135,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,511.02. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,291 shares of company stock worth $165,666. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $152.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.