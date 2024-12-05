Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

