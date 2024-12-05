Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

