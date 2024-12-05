Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

CSASF opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.89. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

