Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
CSASF opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.89. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.89.
Credit Saison Company Profile
