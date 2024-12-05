Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.07 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares in the company, valued at $79,908,909.60. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,321 shares of company stock worth $45,067,180. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

