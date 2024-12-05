Critical Contrast: u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) vs. Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares u-blox and Evertz Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 20.04 Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 9.34

Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares u-blox and Evertz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Evertz Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evertz Technologies pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for u-blox and Evertz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evertz Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given Evertz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than u-blox.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The company develops and sells chips and modules to locate and connect devices. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips, chips, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; optical media transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media edge products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides multiviewers solutions comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; Radio Frequency (RF) products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

