CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

