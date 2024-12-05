Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after acquiring an additional 395,709 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 339,373 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 737,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,355.84. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,994 shares of company stock worth $3,427,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

CYTK stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

