D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

SKWD stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

