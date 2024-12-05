D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

