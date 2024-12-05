D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

