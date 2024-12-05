D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,844 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,619,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 994,801 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 930,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 143,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,455. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,756.55. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 0.88. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.