D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,275 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IFV stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.