Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAN. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Dana Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

