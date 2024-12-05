Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

