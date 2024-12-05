Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 41,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,603 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 124.8% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 96.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,359,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 774,441 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

