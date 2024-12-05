Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 278.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zscaler by 103.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 50.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

