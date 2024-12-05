Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $13.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.80% from the company’s current price.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVTL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.