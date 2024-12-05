Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,905 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 261,467 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,240,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 440,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

