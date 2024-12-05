DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,262,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 3,049,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,359.2 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEXSF opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

