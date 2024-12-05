DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,262,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 3,049,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,359.2 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DEXSF opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44.
DEXUS Company Profile
