Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
DEO stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
