Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 33.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 23.7% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 550.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,510,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

