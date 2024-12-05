DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. DMC Global has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

