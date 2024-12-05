Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,817,000 after buying an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,883. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

