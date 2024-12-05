Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$140.56 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$152.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

