Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$9.87 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a market cap of C$861.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

