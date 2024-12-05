Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBM
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.