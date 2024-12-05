dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.15). Approximately 734,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 475,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.16).

dotdigital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,255.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

