Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 30.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after acquiring an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 6,242.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 640,612 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

